Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower Apartment Tower in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Berkadia has arranged an $84.1 million loan for the refinancing of Meridian at Eisenhower, a 369-unit residential high-rise located at 2351 Eisenhower Ave. in Alexandria, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Patrick McGlohn, Patrick Cunningham, Brian Gould, Hunter Wood and Natalie Hershey of Berkadia arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Paradigm Development Co. LLC. The direct lender was not disclosed.

Meridian at Eisenhower was 93 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. Built in 2007, the high-rise offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 605 to 1,220 square feet. Fifteen units are reserved for households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center with cardio theater, top-floor clubroom with billiards, a landscaped courtyard and grill area, storage units, package service and 444 parking spaces. The property also includes three street-level retail spaces totaling 10,200 square feet housing tenants including Orangetheory Fitness and Xfinity.