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Masons-Keepe
Masons Keepe comprises 17 residential buildings with one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Berkadia Arranges $85M Sale of Multifamily Community in Manassas, Virginia

by Abby Cox

MANASSAS, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Masons Keepe, a 270-unit multifamily community located in Manassas, roughly 31 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. The sales price was not disclosed, but CoStar Group tracked the sales price as $85 million. Brian Crivella, Bill Gribbin, Yalda Ghamarian, Jack Canepa and Drew White of Berkadia’s Richmond office represented the seller, University Village Apartments LLC, in the transaction. Brad Williamson and Christopher Ellis, also with Berkadia, originated a five-year Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Bridge Investment Group. The fixed-rate loan features a three-year interest-only period, 35-year amortization schedule and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. Built in 2004, Masons Keepe comprises 17 garden-style residential buildings with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 759 to 1,322 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, clubhouse, business center, tennis court, volleyball court, conference rooms and a grilling area.

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