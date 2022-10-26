REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $87.8M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Georgia, South Carolina

ATLANTA — Berkadia has arranged $87.8 million in acquisition financing for a 13-property affordable housing portfolio in Georgia and South Carolina. Jeff Lawrence of Berkadia’s Atlanta office arranged the two-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Georgia-based Infinity RE Impact. The portfolio comprises 12 Georgia properties, including Lake Forest Apartments in Gainesville; Forest Creek at Moultrie Apartments in Moultrie; Lakeview Apartments in Carrollton; Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens; Shenandoah Forest Apartments in Newnan; Sunny Brook Apartments Road in Elberton; Briarwood Apartments in Jesup; Indian Oaks in Fort Valley; Shadowood in Augusta; The Cliffs in Dalton; Georgian Woods in Douglas; and Riverbend in Milledgeville. The lone South Carolina property in the portfolio is Crestview Village in Easley.

