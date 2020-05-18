REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $9.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Apartments at The Forge will feature 12- to 14-foot ceilings, finished concrete floors, Bauhaus-inspired windows, open entertainment kitchens, quartz countertops and smart home technology.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $9.1 million construction loan for The Forge, a 35-unit multifamily community within FATVillage in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The developer and borrower, Urban Street Development, expects to break ground this year and open the seven-story complex in late 2021. An undisclosed bank provided the loan at a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio. The Forge will offer one- and two-bedroom loft-style floor plans ranging from 781 to 1,350 square feet. Apartments will feature 12- to 14-foot ceilings, finished concrete floors, Bauhaus-inspired windows, open entertainment kitchens, quartz countertops and smart home technology. Community amenities will include a CrossFit-inspired gym, garage parking and shared access to the Foundry Loft’s pool deck next door. Additionally, the property is located one block away from the Fort Lauderdale’s Brightline/Virgin Trains Station, offering direct service to Miami and West Palm Beach. FATVillage (Flagler + Arts + Technology Village) is a neighborhood that includes dozens of eateries, markets, boutiques and galleries.

