Berkadia Arranges $9.8M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Key Biscayne, Florida

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $9.8 million loan to refinance a 61,504-square-foot, two-story retail center located on Key Biscayne, a barrier island situated south of Miami. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone, Shannon Wilson and Lourdes Carranza-Alvarez of Berkadia secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life insurance company on behalf of the undisclosed owner, which purchased the property in 1997. The financing features a 23 percent loan-to-value ratio.

The retail property is situated on Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne’s primary commercial corridor and its only land connection to mainland Miami. Built in 1990, the center was 98.8 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of tenants such as T-Mobile and Northern Trust.