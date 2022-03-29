REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $91M Acquisition Loan for Indianapolis Apartment Community

The Whit features 334 units. (Photo courtesy of Zidan Management Group’s John Baker)

INDIANAPOLIS — Berkadia has arranged a $91 million loan for the acquisition of The Whit in downtown Indianapolis. The 334-unit apartment community is located at 307 N. Pennsylvania St. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, courtyard and dog park. The property also features an attached 540-space parking garage and 10,687 square feet of retail space, which is leased to 16 Bit Bar+Arcade and MassageLuXe. Jason Brown and Austin Katai of Berkadia arranged the five-year loan through a debt fund lender. The borrower was Indiana-based Zidan Management Group Inc.

