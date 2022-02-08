Berkadia Arranges $92.8M in Financing for Affordable Senior Living Portfolio in Arizona

TUCSON, MESA AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Berkadia has secured a cross-collateralized pool financing on behalf of Arizona-based Christian Care Cos.’ Fellowship Square affordable senior living portfolio in Arizona.

The 10-year, $92.8 million loan pool features a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and three years of interest-only payments.

Steve Ervin, Richard Price, Chris Cain and Rafael Nobo of Berkadia collaborated to secure the Freddie Mac permanent refinancing for the borrower. Nearly $89 million in high-interest-rate, first lien, tax-exempt bonds were redeemed with proceeds from the financing.

The portfolio includes: