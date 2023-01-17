Berkadia Arranges $92M Construction Financing for Tampa Heights Apartments

Tampa Heights Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range from 512 square feet to 1,393 square feet in size. Thirty-two percent of the units will be reserved for residents earning no more than 80 percent of the area’s median income.

TAMPA, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged $92 million in debt and preferred equity financing for the construction of Tampa Heights Apartments, a new 321-unit, mixed-income multifamily project in the Tampa Heights neighborhood. U.S. Bank provided the senior debt, and Marble Capital provided the preferred equity. The borrowers, Tampa-based Loci Capital and Pennsylvania-based Maifly Development, plan to begin construction in February and complete the project in late 2024. Michael Weinberg, Rebecca Van Reken and Alec Fox of Berkadia arranged the financing.

As part of its negotiations with the City of Tampa, Tampa Heights Apartments will include 32 income-qualifying units for residents earning no more than 80 percent of the area’s median income (AMI). Located on a 2.5-acre site at the northeast corner of North Florida and East 7th avenues, Tampa Heights Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range from 512 square feet to 1,393 square feet in size. Community amenities will include multiple outdoor lounging and park areas, a resort-style rooftop pool with cabanas, firepits and grilling stations, fitness center, coffee bar, meeting rooms, bike storage, dog park and secure package storage.