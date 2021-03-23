Berkadia Arranges $95M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Pictured is Mill 240, one of Berkeley Investments' newly acquired properties in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that totals 217 units. (image courtesy of Robert Simonds)

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Berkadia has arranged the $95 million sale of the Merrimack Valley Portfolio, a 372-unit multifamily portfolio in Lawrence, located north of Boston. The portfolio consists of Mill 240, a 217-unit complex that was renovated in 2019 and has the capacity to feature 63 new units; and Washington Mills, a 155-unit property that was renovated in 2007 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Both properties include amenities such as dog parks, fitness centers, yoga studios, business centers and outdoor theaters complete with fire pits and bocce ball courts. Jennifer Athas and Matt Olson of Berkadia represented the seller, an entity comprised of two locally based limited partnerships, in the transaction. The buyer was Boston-based Berkeley Investments Inc.