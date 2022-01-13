Berkadia Arranges $97.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Orlando

Community amenities at West Vue include two swimming pools with sun shelves and private cabanas, a 24-hour clubhouse with Wi-Fi and a media and game lounge.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of West Vue, a 442-unit, garden-style apartment community in Orlando. A joint venture between New York-based Phoenix Realty Group and Prospect Capital acquired the property for $97.5 million. Matt Wilcox, Brett Moss, Tyler Swidler and Cole Whitaker of Berkadia represented the Jacksonville-based seller, RISE: A Real Estate Co.

Built in 2021, West Vue offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with units ranging from 759 square feet to 1,369 square feet. Unit features include nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank style flooring, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar seating, side-by-side refrigerators, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, dual vanities, full-sized washer and dryers, balconies and screened-in patios. Community amenities include two swimming pools with sun shelves and private cabanas, a 24-hour clubhouse with Wi-Fi, media and game lounge, rentable private offices and study spaces, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, courtyards, dog park, children’s playground and a summer kitchen with grills. The property was 65.2 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located within the 1,800-acre master-planned MetroWest community, West Vue is situated close to Walgreens, 24 Hour Fitness, Wawa and an under-construction Bravo grocer. Located at 5915 Raleigh St., the property is also situated less than a half-mile north from Valencia College’s West Campus, 6.7 miles from downtown Orlando, 12.9 miles from Walt Disney World and 6.2 miles from The Mall at Millenia.