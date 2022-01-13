REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $97.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

West Vue

Community amenities at West Vue include two swimming pools with sun shelves and private cabanas, a 24-hour clubhouse with Wi-Fi and a media and game lounge.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of West Vue, a 442-unit, garden-style apartment community in Orlando. A joint venture between New York-based Phoenix Realty Group and Prospect Capital acquired the property for $97.5 million. Matt Wilcox, Brett Moss, Tyler Swidler and Cole Whitaker of Berkadia represented the Jacksonville-based seller, RISE: A Real Estate Co.

Built in 2021, West Vue offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with units ranging from 759 square feet to 1,369 square feet. Unit features include nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank style flooring, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island with breakfast bar seating, side-by-side refrigerators, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, dual vanities, full-sized washer and dryers, balconies and screened-in patios. Community amenities include two swimming pools with sun shelves and private cabanas, a 24-hour clubhouse with Wi-Fi, media and game lounge, rentable private offices and study spaces, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, courtyards, dog park, children’s playground and a summer kitchen with grills. The property was 65.2 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located within the 1,800-acre master-planned MetroWest community, West Vue is situated close to Walgreens, 24 Hour Fitness, Wawa and an under-construction Bravo grocer. Located at 5915 Raleigh St., the property is also situated less than a half-mile north from Valencia College’s West Campus, 6.7 miles from downtown Orlando, 12.9 miles from Walt Disney World and 6.2 miles from The Mall at Millenia.

