Berkadia Arranges Acquisition Financing for 104,356 SF Office Property in Metro Miami

the property, 2000 Ponce, is located 4.9 miles from Miami International Airport and 3.1 miles from the University of Miami.

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged acquisition financing for 2000 Ponce, an eight-story, 104,356-square-foot office property in downtown Coral Gables, about five miles from Miami. The seller was an undisclosed private family owner. Charles Foschini, Chris Apone and Robert Iudice of Berkadia’s Miami office secured the undisclosed amount of financing on behalf of the locally based buyer, Westside Capital Group. Valley National Bank provided a five-year bridge loan underwritten at 24 months of interest-only payments and a 74 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Built in 2001, 2000 Ponce features 104 parking spaces in a four-story structured parking garage. Westside Capital Group intends to relocate its headquarters from Brickell to 2000 Ponce. The firm also plans on renovating the property, including renovations to the exterior, upgrading and extending the lobby, leasing up the currently available retail space on the ground floor to one or two restaurant concepts and upgrading and repositioning the office space in the upper floors of the building.

Located at 2000 Ponce de Leon Blvd., the property is located 4.9 miles from Miami International Airport and 3.1 miles from the University of Miami. The property is near major employers including Bayview Asset Management, Baptist Health, American Airlines, University of Miami, Bacardi, HBO Latin America, BBC and Kraft. The property is also near cultural destinations including Coral Gables Art Cinema and the Miracle Theater.