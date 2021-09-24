REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Acquisition Financing for 1,275-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

The-Townhomes-Houston

Pictured is The Townhomes, a 73-unit complex that was built in 1981 and that is part of July Residential's newly acquired Houston portfolio.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a portfolio of five multifamily properties totaling 1,275 units in the Westwood and Braeswood/Fondren submarkets in southwest Houston. The properties — Airport Crossing, The Townhomes, Terrace at West Sam Houston, Casa Grande and Plaza at Hobby Airport — were all built between 1976 and 1983. Mitch Sinberg, Matthew Robbins and Abigail Beauchamp of Berkadia arranged the financing through Voya Investment Management on behalf of the borrower, New York-based July Residential. The debt was structured with a four-year term, a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio and provisions for funding capital expenditures.

