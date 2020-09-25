Berkadia Arranges Acquisition Financing for Two Apartment Communities in Metro New Orleans

Communal amenities at Waterchase Apartments in Harvey, La., include a two-story community room, two swimming pools, two laundry facilities, breakfast/coffee concierge, courtyard, fitness center and a business center. OREI recently acquired Waterchase and nearby Whitney Manor in Gretna, La.

HARVEY AND GRETNA, LA. — Berkadia has arranged acquisition debt and equity for Waterchase Apartments and Whitney Manor, two multifamily communities built in 1975 in metro New Orleans. One Real Estate Investment (OREI) acquired the properties, which are situated three miles from each other and roughly six miles south of downtown New Orleans. Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia originated acquisition loans through Freddie Mac’s Green Advantage program on behalf of OREI, which acquired Waterchase for $31.1 million and Whitney Manor for $14.6 million. Chinmay Bhatt, Noam Franklin and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia sourced the undisclosed equity partner.

The $23.3 million acquisition loan for Waterchase features a 10-year term with a fixed interest rate and four years of interest-only payments. The $10.9 million acquisition loan for Whitney Manor offers a 10-year term with a fixed interest rate and three years of interest-only payments.

Waterchase features two- and three-story buildings offering one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The property is situated at 1013 Manhattan Blvd., in Harvey. Units range from 858 to 1,192 square feet. Communal amenities include a two-story community room, two swimming pools, two laundry facilities, breakfast/coffee concierge, courtyard, fitness center and a business center.

Whitney Manor is located at 1117 Whitney Ave. in Gretna. It comprises two-story residential buildings offering one- through three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 700 to 1,200 square feet.