Berkadia Arranges Acquisition Loan for 144-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Kyle, Texas

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Loans, Single-Family Rental, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Urbana at Plum Creek, a 144-unit build-to-rent community in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. The property was built in 2021 within the Plum Creek master-planned development. Homes come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 632 to 1,246 square feet. Communal amenities include a pet park with washing stations, a pool and an outdoor lounge with a fire pit and grilling spaces. Scott Wadler and Matt Nihan of Berkadia arranged the three-year loan through CrossHarbor Capital Partners on behalf of the buyer, Florida-based Beacon Real Estate Group.

