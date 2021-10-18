Berkadia Arranges Acquisition Loan for 148-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Castle Hills Apartments in San Antonio totals 148 units.

SAN ANTONIO — Berkadia has arranged an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Castle Hills Apartments, a 148-unit complex in San Antonio. Built in 1997, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 732 square feet to 1,224 square feet. Argentic Real Estate Investment LLC provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, which was also structured with three years of interest-only payments. Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson led the transaction for Berkadia on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based Rincon Real Estate Investments.