Berkadia Arranges Construction Financing for $144M Apartment Development in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Berkadia has arranged construction financing for a new $144 million multifamily development located at 3200 W. Moore St. in Richmond. The financing comprises a senior construction loan from TD Bank and an equity investment from Red Cove Capital. Brian Crivella, Brian Gould, Bill Gribbin, Yalda Ghamarian, Hunter Wood, Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Hoffman & Associates and DeBartolo Development LLC.

Situated in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, the property will feature 366 apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level. The community will feature 10,000 square feet of amenities, including multiple courtyards and terraces and a pool deck, as well as lounge, dining and event spaces. Demolition on the project began last month.