Casona-Grand-Prairie
Trustmark National Bank and BOK Financial co-led the financing of the debt component of the capital stack for Casona, a 305-unit multifamily project in Grand Prairie.
Berkadia Arranges Equity for 305-Unit Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged an undisclosed amount of equity for Casona, a 305-unit multifamily project that will be located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Casona will be situated on a 33-acre site at 3800 Robinson Road, with roughly half the acreage to be preserved for walking trails and access to nature. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Physical amenities will include an 11,000-square-foot clubhouse; a resort-style pool with a pavilion with an indoor/outdoor lounge; a trailhead amenity area with outdoor kitchen facilities and pickleball courts; a five-hole “chip & putt” golf course; and a quarter-acre dog park. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin, and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia sourced the equity from Arizona-based Parse Capital on behalf of the developers, Pivotal Residential and Novu Residential Group. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the month.  

