Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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The property was built in 2025.
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Berkadia Arranges Fannie Mae Loan for 96-Unit Meadowood Townhomes in Grand Rapids

by Kristin Harlow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Berkadia has arranged financing for Meadowood Townhomes, a 96-unit, newly constructed multifamily property in Grand Rapids. Aaron Moll, Dominick Ens and Kevin Nimmo of Berkadia secured the loan through Fannie Mae. The borrower is the developer of the property, Grand Rapids-based Wheeler Development Group, which owns and operates the asset under its affiliated property management company, PURE Real Estate Management. The 10-year loan featured a 5.32 percent interest rate with seven years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization. Meadowood Townhomes was built in 2025.

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