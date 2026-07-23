Berkadia Arranges Financing for Development of 50-Bed Vibra Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — Berkadia has arranged the equity placement and financing for the development of Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility and long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) in Bismarck. The build-to-suit facility will be fully leased to Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas and will serve as a centrally located replacement hospital for the existing 41-bed Vibra LTACH. Sabrina Solomiany, Vasili Davos, Chris Lashmet, Eric Lee, Gordon Reynolds, Conner Adkins and Brian Myers of Berkadia led the equity placement on behalf of Birmingham, Ala.-based Development Solutions. Mike Rogers of Berkadia secured the development financing through First Horizon Bank on behalf of Development Solutions.