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Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas will comprise an inpatient rehabilitation facility and long-term acute care hospital.
DevelopmentHealthcareLoansMidwestNorth Dakota

Berkadia Arranges Financing for Development of 50-Bed Vibra Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

BISMARCK, N.D. — Berkadia has arranged the equity placement and financing for the development of Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility and long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) in Bismarck. The build-to-suit facility will be fully leased to Vibra Hospital of the Central Dakotas and will serve as a centrally located replacement hospital for the existing 41-bed Vibra LTACH. Sabrina Solomiany, Vasili Davos, Chris Lashmet, Eric Lee, Gordon Reynolds, Conner Adkins and Brian Myers of Berkadia led the equity placement on behalf of Birmingham, Ala.-based Development Solutions. Mike Rogers of Berkadia secured the development financing through First Horizon Bank on behalf of Development Solutions.

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