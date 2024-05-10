Berkadia Secures HUD-Insured Financing for $72M Affordable Seniors Housing Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Berkadia has arranged financing for Englewood Senior, a 160-unit affordable seniors housing development in Atlanta. Located at 413 Englewood Ave. SE, the proposed $72 million development would offer independent living units for seniors earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Planned amenities at the property include a fitness center, movie theater, community room and an outdoor courtyard.

Carolyn Whatley and Angela Folkers of Berkadia FHA/HUD secured the construction and permanent financing through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program. The undisclosed developer has also received low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity and municipal funding.