The-Conley-Leander
The Conley in Leander totals 259 units. The property was built in 2020.
Berkadia Arranges Recapitalization of 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

LEANDER, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the recapitalization of The Conley, a 259-unit apartment complex located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. The recapitalization includes debt from LaSalle Investment Management and a preferred equity investment from an undisclosed, Los Angeles-based capital provider. Built in 2020, The Conley offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident lounge with a coffee bar, coworking space and a pet park. Scott Wadler, Matt Nihan, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matt Robbins of Berkadia handled the transaction on behalf of the owners, a joint venture between two Miami-based firms, Beacon Real Estate Group and Constellation Group.

