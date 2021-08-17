Berkadia Arranges Sale, Financing of 1,002-Unit Waterview Apartment Complex in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Located at 6860 Quince Road, Waterview is located close to Interstate 240 and Bethel University. Community amenities include a fitness center, 22 acres of lakes with water features, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools and spas and a sundeck and lounge area.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Berkadia has arranged the sale and financing of Waterview Apartment Homes, a 1,002-unit multifamily community in southeast Memphis. Patrick Jordan of Berkadia represented the seller, CapReit, in the transaction. Blue Magma Residential, a Tampa-based real estate firm, acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Charles Foschini and Christopher Apone of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Blue Magma. Arbor Realty Trust provided the $82 million bridge loan, which is a non-recourse, floating-rate, three-year, interest-only loan that includes two one-year extension options.

Located at 6860 Quince Road, Waterview is located close to Interstate 240 and Bethel University and approximately 18.4 miles from downtown Memphis. Built in 1985, the property offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 533 square feet to 1,160 square feet. Individual units are cable ready and feature vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Some units will include washers and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Community amenities include a fitness center, 22 acres of lakes with water features, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools and spas and a sundeck and lounge area.