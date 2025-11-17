Monday, November 17, 2025
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Berkadia Arranges Sale, Financing of 118-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale and financing of Appletree Court, a 118-unit seniors housing property in Richardson, located northeast of Dallas. The community features assisted living and memory care units. A joint venture between Marquee Capital and Winterpast Capital Partners sold the property to a joint venture between Virtus Real Estate Capital and Winterpast. Ross Sanders, Dave Fasano, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction. Austin Sacco, Steve Muth, Garrett Sacco and Alec Rosenfeld of Berkadia originated a seven-year, floating-rate Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.

