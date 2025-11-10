Monday, November 10, 2025
Berkadia Arranges Sale, Financing of Two Seniors Housing Communities in Southern California

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO AND LOS ANGELES — Berkadia has arranged the sale and financing of two senior living communities located in Southern California. Situated within suburbs of San Diego and Los Angeles, respectively, the properties include an 84-unit assisted living community and a 72-unit memory care community. Together, the communities were roughly 90 percent occupied at the time of financing. 

Mike Garbers, Cody Tremper, Ross Sanders and Dave Fasano of Berkadia brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, a private owner. Ed Williams and Steve Muth of Berkadia secured acquisition financing through Berkadia’s proprietary lending group on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The bridge-to-HUD loans feature interest-only payments for 24 months.

