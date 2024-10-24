Thursday, October 24, 2024
Built in 2002, Gardens of Annapolis is located near historic downtown Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Berkadia Arranges Sale of 106-Unit Active Adult Community in Annapolis, Maryland

by John Nelson

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Berkadia’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare team has brokered the sale of Gardens of Annapolis, a 106-unit active adult community.

A joint venture between Corten Real Estate and Real Asset Industries purchased the property from Crow Holdings, a Texas-based real estate investment and development firm. Cody Tremper, Dave Fasano, Ross Sanders and Mike Garbers of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare represented Crow Holdings in the transaction.

Berkadia also provided $17.4 million in Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The seven-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan features both an attractive interest rate and interest-only period, according to Berkadia. Austin Sacco, Steve Muth and Alec Rosenfeld of Berkadia originated the acquisition financing.

Built in 2002, Gardens of Annapolis is located near historic downtown Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy. The property features a mix of 42 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units; 23 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units; and 41 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.

