Berkadia Arranges Sale of 110-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Locarno, a 110-unit multifamily property in downtown Kansas City. Located at 235 Ward Parkway, the high-rise asset features views of Country Club Plaza and Brush Creek. The property was built in 1928 and renovated in the mid-1980s. Michael Spero, Niko Vrentas and Simon Rodewald of Berkadia represented the seller, Locarno Partners LLC. The asset sold to ELKCO Properties in joint venture with Leale Capital. Both companies are based in Denver.