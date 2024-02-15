Thursday, February 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
GeorgiaLoansSeniors HousingSoutheast

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 112-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Berkadia’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare team has arranged the sale of Brighton Gardens of Buckhead, a 112-unit seniors housing community in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Metro Atlanta-based PruittHealth purchased the asset from Indianapolis-based Prime Care One LLC for an undisclosed price. Cody Tremper, Mike Garbers, Dave Fasano and Ross Sanders of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Jay Healy of Berkadia arranged a $13 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the acquisition of Brighton Gardens, as well as the refinancing of two separate skilled nursing facilities in Georgia. The three-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term and is prepayable at any time.

Built in 1996, Brighton Gardens features both assisted living and memory care units.

You may also like

SRS Negotiates $2.8M Sale of South Florida Retail...

JLL Arranges Financing for 150-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest...

CoStar Group Acquires 31-Story Office Building in Arlington,...

Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

MBA: Commercial and Multifamily Loan Originations Decline 47...

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Adds Veteran Retail...

Welltower Agrees to Acquire 25-Property Affinity Living Active...