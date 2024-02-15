Berkadia Arranges Sale of 112-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — Berkadia’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare team has arranged the sale of Brighton Gardens of Buckhead, a 112-unit seniors housing community in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Metro Atlanta-based PruittHealth purchased the asset from Indianapolis-based Prime Care One LLC for an undisclosed price. Cody Tremper, Mike Garbers, Dave Fasano and Ross Sanders of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Jay Healy of Berkadia arranged a $13 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the acquisition of Brighton Gardens, as well as the refinancing of two separate skilled nursing facilities in Georgia. The three-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term and is prepayable at any time.

Built in 1996, Brighton Gardens features both assisted living and memory care units.