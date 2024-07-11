Thursday, July 11, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 112-Unit Seniors Housing Property in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Blake at New Braunfels, a 112-unit seniors housing property located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. Built in 2021, the property features 71 assisted living units and 41 memory care units. Cody Tremper, Mike Garbers, Dave Fasano and Ross Sanders of Berkadia represented the seller, Mississippi-based LifeCare Properties, in the transaction. Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital purchased The Blake for an undisclosed price.

