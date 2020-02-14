Berkadia Arranges Sale of 152-Unit Brownstone Uvalde Apartments in South Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Brownstone Uvalde totals 152 units. The property was built in 2012.

UVALDE, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Brownstone Uvalde, a 152-unit apartment community located in the South Texas city of Uvalde. Built in 2012, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, media lounge, clubhouse and dog park. Will Caruth and Cody Courtney of Berkadia represented the seller, Colorado-based Interurban Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was 3CM Multifamily.