Berkadia Arranges Sale of 156-Unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Washington

Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash., features 156 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

LACEY, WASH. — Berkadia has brokered the sale and financing of Dakota Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Lacey. Bellevue-based American Capital Group sold the property to Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily for an undisclosed price.

Ben Johnson, David Sorensen, George Pallis and Kenny Dudunakis of Berkadia Seattle represented the seller in the deal. Mitch Sinberg and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia Boca Raton, along with Brad Williamson of Berkadia Miami, secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. A bank lender provided a fixed-rate loan with a five-year term.

Located at 6205 Pacific Ave. and built in 2006, Dakota Apartments features 156 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 756 square feet to 1,089 square feet. The prior owner renovated 71 of the original units, allowing the new owners the opportunity to complete the full renovation and repositioning of the property.

Units feature vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, pantries, built-in bookshelves, linen closets, washers/dryers and patios or balconies. The gated community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool; hot tub; sundeck and cabana; playground; resident lounge with kitchen, billiards table and game room; fitness center; theater room; and assigned and covered parking.