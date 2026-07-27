Berkadia Arranges Sale of 18,630 SF Ambulatory Surgery Center in Metro Philadelphia

CHADDS FORD, PA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Restore Orthopaedic Surgical Institute, an 18,630-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in Chadds Ford, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The facility was built in 2022 and features two operating rooms in addition to spaces for pre- and post-operative consultations, physical therapy and related orthopedic support services. Eric Lee, Sabrina Solomiany, Chris Lashmet and Vasili Davos of Berkadia represented the seller, Tennessee-based Montecito Medical Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer was Delaware-based Wasatch Capital.