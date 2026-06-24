Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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Villas at Lawson Creek was built in 2009 in Boiling Springs, S.C.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 202-Unit Apartment Community in Boiling Springs, South Carolina

by John Nelson

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Villas at Lawson Creek, a 202-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 9159 Asheville Highway in Boiling Springs, a northern suburb of Spartanburg, S.C.

Charleston-based Matheson Capital purchased the property from Omaha, Neb.-based Momentum Housing for an undisclosed price. Caleb Troop, Thomas Colaiezzi, Matt Robertson and Drew Kwiatkowski of Berkadia’s Charlotte office represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2009, Villas at Lawson Creek features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 652 to 1,444 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, grilling and picnic areas, laundry facilities, car care center, movie lounge and additional storage units.

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