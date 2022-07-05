Berkadia Arranges Sale of 202-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Houston

Creekside Villas at Clear Lake in Houston totals 202 units. The property was built in 1979.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Creekside Villas at Clear Lake, a 202-unit workforce housing community in Houston. The property was built in 1979 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a lounge with a coffee bar, a resident kitchen, pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and onsite laundry facilities. Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, metro Dallas-based ClearWorth Capital, in the transaction. Cutt Ableson, also with Berkadia, arranged acquisition financing through New York City-based Ready Capital on behalf of the buyer, partnership between Utah-based Trinnium Equity Group and Dallas-based Starboard Equity.