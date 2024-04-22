Monday, April 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 2,164-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in South Carolina

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of a multifamily portfolio comprising 2,164 units in South Carolina. The portfolio includes eight communities — Ivystone at Palmetto Pointe in Myrtle Beach; Mallard Pointe and Deerfield Apartments in Rock Hill; Deerfield Run, Waterford Apartments and Ivy Ridge in Easley; and Heritage Trace and Heatherstone Apartments in Piedmont.

Caleb Troop of Berkadia’s Charlotte office, along with Mark Boyce of the firm’s Charleston office, represented the private buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Brookside Properties has taken over property management at the communities on behalf of the buyer, which plans to renovate all units over the next three years and upgrade amenities.

You may also like

WMG Development Opens Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Southwest...

Graham & Co. Negotiates $13M Sale of Industrial...

JLL Brokers $12M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Venture One Acquires 197,600 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Industrial Owners Seek to Find Balance at Their...

PSRS Arranges $54M Acquisition Financing for Esplanade Shopping...

CSLC Housing Acquisitions Buys Arcadia Gardens Apartment Building...

MedProperties Realty Acquires PAM Health-Occupied Rehab Hospital in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Apartment...