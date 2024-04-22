Berkadia Arranges Sale of 2,164-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of a multifamily portfolio comprising 2,164 units in South Carolina. The portfolio includes eight communities — Ivystone at Palmetto Pointe in Myrtle Beach; Mallard Pointe and Deerfield Apartments in Rock Hill; Deerfield Run, Waterford Apartments and Ivy Ridge in Easley; and Heritage Trace and Heatherstone Apartments in Piedmont.

Caleb Troop of Berkadia’s Charlotte office, along with Mark Boyce of the firm’s Charleston office, represented the private buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Brookside Properties has taken over property management at the communities on behalf of the buyer, which plans to renovate all units over the next three years and upgrade amenities.