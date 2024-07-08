Monday, July 8, 2024
The buyer, Ciprés, plans to develop a 324-unit multifamily community at the site.
Berkadia Arranges Sale of 22-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Port St. Lucie, Florida

by John Nelson

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of a 22-acre multifamily development site at 3043 S.E. Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie, a city in South Florida. Development firm Ciprés acquired the parcel from Sympatico Real Estate for $8.5 million, with plans to develop a 324-unit community at the site. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Omar Morales, Jaret Turkell, Roberto Pesant and Yoav Yuhjtman of Berkadia arranged the transaction. Javier Herrera of Franklin Street acted as the land lender broker, and Vertix provided acquisition financing.

