Berkadia Arranges Sale of 221-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach – Boca Raton is a 221-room hotel located at 100 Fairway Drive in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach – Boca Raton, a 221-room hotel located at 100 Fairway Drive in South Florida’s Deerfield Beach. Michael Weinberg, Preston Reid and Wyatt Krapf of Berkadia represented the Canadian-based seller, Vista Hospitality, in the transaction. The privately owned seller has invested more than $7 million in capital improvements at the hotel since 2018.

Scott Wadler of Berkadia’s Miami office secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, DoveHill Capital Management, a private equity investment and development organization based in Fort Lauderdale. A local Florida bank originated the three-year loan with two one-year extension options. The sales price and loan amount weren’t disclosed, but Berkadia says the total amount combined is nearly $70 million.

Spanning 6.2 acres near I-95 and the Atlantic Ocean, the DoubleTree hotel features an onsite restaurant, outdoor heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly rooms, digital keys, business center and 22,000 square feet of meeting space.