Berkadia Arranges Sale of 240-Unit Regency Square Apartments in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Regency Square Apartments in Corpus Christi totals 240 units.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Regency Square, a 240-unit apartment community in Corpus Christi. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Kelly Witherspoon and Justin Cole of Berkadia represented the seller, Minnesota-based S&H Realty Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based 3CM Multifamily.