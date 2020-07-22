REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 260-Unit Lago del Mar Apartments in Laredo, Texas

Lago del Mar Apartments in Laredo totals 260 units. The property was built in the early 2000s.

LAREDO, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Lago del Mar, a 260-unit multifamily community located in the South Texas city of Laredo. Built in the early 2000s, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that average 776 square feet and feature walk-in closets, private patios and balconies and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a playground. Ryan Epstein, Mike Miller, Will Caruth and Cody Courtney of Berkadia represented the Chicago-based seller in the transaction. Cutt Ableson of Berkadia originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the buyer, Haley Real Estate Group.

