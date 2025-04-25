Berkadia Arranges Sale of 268-Unit Apartment Community in Ocala, Florida

OCALA, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Retreat at 42nd, a 268-unit, pet-friendly apartment community located in Ocala, approximately 35 miles southeast of Gainesville. The community is situated on 13 acres and comprises 16 three-story apartment buildings housing 24 one-bedroom units, 156 two-bedroom units, 84 three-bedroom units and four three-bedroom duplexes.

Amenities at the property include a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, event space, TV lounge, walk-in swimming pool and sundeck, bark park and an outdoor ramada/grilling area, as well as a maintenance area and detached garages.

Cole Whitaker, David Etchison and Mary Beale of Berkadia’s Central and North Florida offices represented the seller, an entity doing business as Retreat at 42nd LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, Old Lyme, Conn.-based Hamilton Point Investments, acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Jeremy Lynch of Berkadia’s Philadelphia office arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Berkadia’s Proprietary Lending Group (PLG) on behalf of the buyer.