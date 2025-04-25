Friday, April 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Retreat at 42nd in Ocala, Fla., features 268 apartment units.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 268-Unit Apartment Community in Ocala, Florida

by John Nelson

OCALA, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Retreat at 42nd, a 268-unit, pet-friendly apartment community located in Ocala, approximately 35 miles southeast of Gainesville. The community is situated on 13 acres and comprises 16 three-story apartment buildings housing 24 one-bedroom units, 156 two-bedroom units, 84 three-bedroom units and four three-bedroom duplexes. 

Amenities at the property include a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, event space, TV lounge, walk-in swimming pool and sundeck, bark park and an outdoor ramada/grilling area, as well as a maintenance area and detached garages.

Cole Whitaker, David Etchison and Mary Beale of Berkadia’s Central and North Florida offices represented the seller, an entity doing business as Retreat at 42nd LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, Old Lyme, Conn.-based Hamilton Point Investments, acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Jeremy Lynch of Berkadia’s Philadelphia office arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Berkadia’s Proprietary Lending Group (PLG) on behalf of the buyer.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap, Lee & Associates Broker $7.8M...

Panattoni Buys Two Industrial Buildings in Southwest Las...

C&C Development, Riverside Charitable Corp. Open Affordable Seniors...

CPP Acquires Witmer Manor Affordable Housing Complex in...

EAH Housing Starts Construction of 48-Unit Affordable Housing...

Bradford Allen, Moceri+Roszak Top Out 301-Unit Apartment Complex...

Gibbs Planning Group Proposes New Multifamily Development in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.9M Sale-Leaseback of Retail...

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales on Chicago’s...