Berkadia Arranges Sale of 271-Unit Grand at Manor Apartments in Metro Austin

MANOR, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Grand at Manor, a 271-unit apartment complex located on the northeastern outskirts of Austin. Built on 12.5 acres in 2021, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a dog park. Kelly Witherspoon, Justin Cole, Adam Sumrall and Justin Chambers of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based investment firm Bailard, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based investment and development firm Presidium. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin, Chinmay Bhatt and Matthew Tu, also with Berkadia, arranged joint venture equity for the deal through an undisclosed, foreign family office.