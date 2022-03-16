Berkadia Arranges Sale of 276-Unit Apartment Property in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Developed by Morgan in 2021, Riverland Apartments features pool pavilions, sunbathing deck, dog park and a heated pool that overlooks a lake.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Riverland Apartments, a 276-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Fort Lauderdale. Roberto Pesant, Jaret Turkell, Omar Morales and Jose Mota of Berkadia represented the Houston-based seller, Morgan, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Developed by Morgan in 2021, Riverland Apartments features six, four-story buildings with a unit mix of 24 studios, 164 one-bedroom, 80 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a business center, internet lounge, clubroom for gatherings, entertaining kitchen, fitness center, mailroom with parcel lockers, covered seating area with gas grill stations, covered veranda for relaxation, pool pavilions, sunbathing deck, dog park and a heated pool that overlooks a lake.

Located at 420 SW 27th Ave., the property is situated close to Interstate 95 and the Tri-Rail Station. Additionally, the property is situated two miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale and 7.8 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.