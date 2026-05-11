Berkadia Arranges Sale of 280-Unit Apartment Community in Virginia’s Hampton Roads Region

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Allure at Edinburgh, a newly delivered, 280-unit apartment community located in the Hampton Roads city of Chesapeake. Drew White, Carter Wood, Matt Straughan and Cole Carns of Berkadia represented the seller, Virginia Beach-based Venture Realty Group, in the transaction. Irvine, Calif.-based Passco Co. purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Arlington Properties will manage Allure at Edinburgh, which was delivered in two phases across 2024 and 2025 and consists of three four-story residential buildings.

The community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 973 square feet. Amenities include a saltwater resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck and splash pad, a clubhouse with a cybercafé, multiple resident lounges, a fitness center with yoga and children’s activity rooms, as well as a golf simulator, arcade, video game lounge, screening and media rooms, makers space, photography room, massage and meditation rooms and private conference rooms. Additional amenities include outdoor lounge areas, grilling stations, courtyards, an outdoor gaming park, bike storage, a dog park and pet spa, community-wide Wi-Fi and electric vehicle charging stations.