Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Overlook-Camp-Hill-Pennsylvania
The sales price of The Overlook, a 288-unit apartment community in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was not disclosed, but the deal traded at a cap rate of 5.62 percent.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit Overlook Apartments in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

CAMP HILL, PA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Overlook, a 288-unit apartment community located outside of Harrisburg in Camp Hill. Built in 2012, The Overlook offers one- and two-bedroom units across six buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, pool, business center, dog park, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a clubhouse. Zac Pierce, Matt Stefanski and Maura Spellman of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm The Apartment Gallery. The Overlook was 97.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

First Bank Provides Construction Financing for Retail Expansion...

Ecopax to Open 104,238 SF Industrial Facility in...

Vialto Group Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

MDH Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $57M Sale of Distribution...

Investment Group Purchases 77,760 SF Office Park in...

LaPour, G2 Capital Sell Narrative Office Building in...

LCS Development Underway on Third Phase of Renovations...