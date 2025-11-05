Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit Overlook Apartments in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, PA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Overlook, a 288-unit apartment community located outside of Harrisburg in Camp Hill. Built in 2012, The Overlook offers one- and two-bedroom units across six buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, pool, business center, dog park, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a clubhouse. Zac Pierce, Matt Stefanski and Maura Spellman of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was locally based investment firm The Apartment Gallery. The Overlook was 97.5 percent occupied at the time of sale.