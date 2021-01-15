Berkadia Arranges Sale of 296-Unit Lincoln Oaks Apartments in North Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Lincoln Oaks, a 296-unit apartment community located near The Domain in North Austin. The garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, volleyball courts and onsite laundry facilities. Kelly Witherspoon, Michael Gonzalez and Justin Cole of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based Glen Una Management, in the transaction. Locally based investment firm Wildhorn Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.