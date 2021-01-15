Berkadia Arranges Sale of 296-Unit Lincoln Oaks Apartments in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Lincoln Oaks Apartments in Austin totals 296 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Lincoln Oaks, a 296-unit apartment community located near The Domain in North Austin. The garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, volleyball courts and onsite laundry facilities. Kelly Witherspoon, Michael Gonzalez and Justin Cole of Berkadia represented the seller, California-based Glen Una Management, in the transaction. Locally based investment firm Wildhorn Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.