Berkadia Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Multifamily Apartment Complex in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Bridgewater Grand, a 300-unit multifamily apartment complex located in Lakeland. David Etchison, Cole Whitaker, Jason Stanton and Mary Beale of Berkadia Central & North Florida led the transaction on behalf of the seller, TrimCor. Connecticut-based Hamilton Point Investments purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 31 acres at 5546 Autumn Ridge Road, Bridgewater Grand is a three-story, garden-style community featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1,219 square feet to 1,853 square feet. Two- and three-bedroom floorplans comprise 92 percent of the units. Amenities at the pet-friendly community include 3,500 square feet of lake frontage, a zero-entry saltwater pool with a large sun deck, 24-hour fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, a car care center and 56 garages available for rent. Additional amenities include a clubhouse with rentable conference room and event space, a café bar, business center, TV lounge, playground, bark park and a maintenance shop.