REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Timberwalk Apartments in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Timberwalk-Apartments-Houston

Timberwalk Apartments in Houston totals 300 units. The property was built in 1983.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. Built in 1983, Timberwalk offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 501 to 1,088 square feet and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, playground, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, Dallas-based Performance Properties, in the transaction. Johnny King of Berkadia secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York City-based Lone Star Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  