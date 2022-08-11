Berkadia Arranges Sale of 300-Unit Timberwalk Apartments in Northwest Houston

Timberwalk Apartments in Houston totals 300 units. The property was built in 1983.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. Built in 1983, Timberwalk offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 501 to 1,088 square feet and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, playground, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Kyle Whitney, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented the seller, Dallas-based Performance Properties, in the transaction. Johnny King of Berkadia secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York City-based Lone Star Capital.