Berkadia Arranges Sale of 309-Unit Metro Greenway Apartments in Houston

Metro Greenway Apartments in Houston totals 309 units. The property was built in 2008.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Metro Greenway, a 309-unit apartment community in Houston’s Greenway/Upper Kirby neighborhood. Developed in 2008 by The Dinerstein Cos., Metro Greenway is a four-story building that sits on a two-level parking garage. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 709 to 1,272 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, pet park, coffee bar and a resident lounge. Todd Marix, Chris Curry, Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Denver-based Simpson Housing, in the transaction. Dallas-based investment firm Westdale acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.





