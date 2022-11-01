Berkadia Arranges Sale of 318-Unit Oasis at Piney Point Apartments in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Located at 9100 Westheimer Road, Oasis at Piney Point consists of three- and four-story garden-style buildings on a 10-acre site.

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Oasis at Piney Point, a 318-unit apartment community in West Houston. Built in 2004 by Trammell Crow Co., the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 727 to 1,034 square feet, as well as two-bedroom townhomes as large as 1,412 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz and granite countertops, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, media lounge and a coffee bar. Jeffrey Skipworth, Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Chris Young, Joey Rippel and Kyle Whitney of Berkadia represented the seller, Canadian investment firm Marlin Spring, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.