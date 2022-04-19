REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 319-Unit Apartment Community in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Boardwalk-Lofts-Katy

Boardwalk Lofts in Katy totals 319 units. The property was built in 2021.

KATY, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Boardwalk Lofts, a 319-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Developed by Houston-based Sueba USA in 2021, Boardwalk Lofts offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 520 to 1,914 square feet. Units feature stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, granite countertops, wood-style flooring and patios/balconies. Amenities include two pools, an outdoor kitchen with gas grills, business center, fitness center, coffee bar, walking trails and valet trash service. Jeffrey Skipworth, Kyle Whitney, Joey Rippel, Chris Young, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of Berkadia represented Sueba USA in the sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

