Berkadia Arranges Sale of 338-Unit Legacy Creekside Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Legacy Creekside in San Antonio totals 338 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Legacy Creekside, a 338-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 828 square feet. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring and private yards and attached garages in select units. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, a fitness center, resident lounge with an arcade and coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining area, two dog parks and bike storage space. Ryan Epstein, Michael Miller, Will Caruth and Cody Courtney of Berkadia represented the seller, White-Conlee Builders, in the transaction. Lucas Donohue, also with Berkadia, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Univest Inc.